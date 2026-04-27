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4 fires along US 70 in Mescalero, 3 contained

Mescalero Apache Tribe via Facebook
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Published 5:06 PM

MESCALERO, N.M. (KVIA) -- Four fires burned along Highway 70 in the Mescalero, New Mexico, area Monday, Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue said. Three have since been contained.

The Lincoln National Forest said on Facebook a wildfire started Monday near Mile Marker 252. The fourth fire is 5-10 acres, the Mescalero Apache Tribe said.

Portions of the highway closed due to the fires, including at Apache Summit and Carrizo Canyon Road, the Mescalero Apache Tribe said.

The tribe said eight fire engines are helping put the fire out.

Other response efforts include water drops, air tankers and structure protection.

Courtesy: Mescalero Apache Tribe via Facebook

No evacuation orders are in place, MAFR said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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