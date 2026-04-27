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City Council directs agreement development for future of YMCA Bowling Branch

KVIA/File
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Published 3:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council directed staff to plan an agreement for council consideration with a Northeast nonprofit about the future of the YMCA Bowling Branch.

Monday, the city said a potential agreement would look at the nonprofit assuming operations at the city-owned site. Agreements would also look at keeping programs and staff.

The YMCA scheduled the Bowling Branch to close May 15.

The city has since taken steps to support the branch's community by launching a swim program at Camp Cohen Water Park as a temporary aquatic fitness alternative.

The council will review and consider any formal agreement brought back to it.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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