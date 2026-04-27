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Qualified Clint ISD teachers earn $5.5 million compensation package

KVIA/CISD
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Published 2:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Clint Independent School District announced Monday 340 teachers will earn part of a $5.5 million compensation package in honor of increased student performance.

CISD said the compensation program provides financial recognition for the impact teachers have on their students. The designated teachers will receive an average payout of $16,000, the district said.

The district said 172 teachers earned new or higher designations from the previous school year.

Some teachers could get a higher bonus if they have a higher designation level. According to CISD, there are three levels:

  • Master: payout up to $23,500
  • Exemplary: payout up to $12,200
  • Recognized: payout up to $5,800

The compensation package totals $5,523,412, CISD said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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