Trump dismisses UTEP president, others from National Science Foundation Board

by Daniel Perez

The White House fired all members of the National Science Board Friday, including Heather Wilson, president of the University of Texas at El Paso.

President Donald Trump appointed Wilson – who previously served as his secretary of the Air Force – to the board in March 2020. The six-year term was to have expired May 10.

The Washington Post and Inside Higher Ed have reported that the Presidential Personnel Office sent members a message that thanked them for their service, but gave no reasons for the dismissal.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I’m writing to inform you that your position as a member of the National Science Board is terminated, effective immediately,” the message read, according to the Post.

UTEP directed questions to the NSF and the White House. A science foundation spokesman also said to send related inquiries to the White House, which has not responded to phone calls and an email request.

When asked about the termination notice by El Paso Matters Monday morning, Wilson ignored the question. She was at an Operation College Bound function at Parkland High School. A university spokeswoman said Wilson was there to speak about the event where high school students meet representatives from UTEP and El Paso Community College to learn about the two institutions.

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At the time of her appointment, Wilson said her inclusion on the board, which is supposed to be apolitical, was a great honor for her and Texas.

“I look forward to advancing science and engineering and helping to guide the National Science Foundation,” Wilson said at the time.

The independent board was established in 1950 to help govern the NSF. It is composed of 25 people who guide the NSF mission, pass research awards and encourage national scientific progress. In fiscal year 2025, the science foundation appropriated more than $8.8 billion for 8,377 grants.

The board’s secondary duty is to advise the president and Congress on policy matters related to science and engineering, and education in science and engineering, according to the board’s web site.

It also publishes policy papers and announcements on matters of national significance to science and engineering.

The board is made up of leaders in science, engineering and education. Most come from academia and industry, and are known for their prominence in research, education and public service.

Wilson has been president of UTEP since August 2019. She previously served as secretary of the Air Force during Trump’s first term in office. Additionally, she was president of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology for four years, and represented New Mexico in Congress from June 1998 through January 2009.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Wilson supported former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was one of the candidates who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the Republican nomination.