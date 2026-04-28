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EPISD expanding teacher compensation program, developing one for principals

KVIA
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Published 3:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District is expanding a teacher incentive program and creating a compensation model for principals, the district said Tuesday.

EPISD said it's broadening its Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) to include teachers in all core subjects: math, reading, science and social studies. The expansion will include special education co-taught and resource teachers, the district said.

The TIA program measures student growth and classroom performance to compensate eligible teachers with state funds, EPISD said.

By expanding TIA, EPISD said it the number of participating teachers would from from 150 to more than 2,300 in 2026-2027.

“Great schools are built by great teachers, strong principals and dedicated staff. When our team helps students achieve at high levels, that excellence deserves to be recognized and rewarded." EPISD Superintendent Brian Lusk said in a statement.

The district said it's also developing a similar framework for campus administrators, starting with principals for the 2026-2027 school year.

The framework will look at leadership impact, student outcomes, campus climate and instructional systems.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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