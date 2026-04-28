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Semi overturned at Loop 375 North, I-10 interchange

Semi rollover at Loop 375 North at Exit 44
TxDOT
Semi rollover at Loop 375 North at Exit 44
By
Published 2:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The right lane and exit on Loop 375 North at the I-10 interchange (Exit 44) is closed due to a semi rollover, El Paso police said Tuesday.

Police said there is no set clearing time. Expect backup to North Loop.

This is a developing story.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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