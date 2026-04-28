Skip to Content
Top Stories

Texas Attorney General investigating El Paso CDL school, others

KVIA/File
By
New
Published 11:51 AM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into trucking schools, including one in El Paso, for "endangering Texans by providing inadequate commercial driver training, in violation of state and federal law."

Attorney General Paxton sent Civil Investigative Demands to EP Texas Trucking School.

According to a statement by Paxton, EP Trucking told its students being proficient in English is not necessary to finish the program. Federal regulations require commercial driver's license holders to read, speak and understand traffic signs and signals in English.

CDL holders also need to answer official inquiries and make entries on reports and records in English, Paxton said.

“Putting non-English speakers behind the wheel of 18-wheelers in America can pose serious threats to public safety,” Attorney General Paxton said in a statement. “I will fight to ensure that Texans are safe and that only qualified, English-speaking truckers are operating commercial vehicles on our roads.”

EP Trucking has locations in El Paso and Odessa.

Paxton is also investigating companies in Amarillo, San Antonio, Arlington, Dallas-Fort Worth and other areas in the state.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.