15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Deming

DEMING, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a 17-year-old in southwest Deming, the Luna County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder, robbery, shooting at or from a vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Officials said the shooting happened April 24 just after 2 a.m. on South Copper Street. Deputies with the sheriff's office found Carlos Rodriguez with gunshot wounds in his arm and ear. He died from blood loss, according to an autopsy.

Deputies also found a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds in her back. She was airlifted to El Paso for treatment and has been released, according to the sheriff's office.

According to authorities, the female victim said she and Rodriguez were meeting someone when the suspect fired at their truck. Rodriguez tried to drive away, but came to a stop after hitting a pole.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly robbed a vape device, demanded money and left the scene. The female victim ran to a nearby home for help, according to officials.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can contact the Luna County Sheriff's Office at (575) 546-2655. Anonymous tips can be sent to (575) 546-7800 or P3tips.com.