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Border Patrol agents arrest 12 people, find 3 juveniles in stash house

U.S. Department of Justice
By
Updated
today at 2:21 PM
Published 2:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents arrested and charged two people in El Paso after searching a home with conditions "consistent with operations of a stash house," the Justice Department said Wednesday.

On April 20, agents detained Edith Marie Dominguez, a U.S. citizen, and Gregory Jose Daniel Martinez-Tovar, a Venezuelan migrant. Agents then served a federal search warrant for the home, the DOJ said.

Agents searched the home April 20. The DOJ said agents allegedly found 10 adults and three juveniles, who were also illegally present.

Agents also found smuggling evidence, including cell phones, money, firearms and records.

Courtesy: DOJ

Dominguez and Martinez-Tovar were then arrested and charged with one count of smuggling. The DOJ said they admitted to acting as caretakers of the home.

According to the DOJ, Dominguez had been in the smuggling operation for a year. She allegedly admitted to working with a smuggler to transport migrants within El Paso and to ALbuquerque.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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