Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso County receives $700k grant to combat cyber crime

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/12/2026
VECTEEZY
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/12/2026
By
New
Published 6:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Senator John Cornyn said El Paso County received a federal grant of $700,000 to help local law enforcement prevent, investigate and prosecute cyber crimes.

The funds will go to special training, developed response to cyber-related offenses and advocacy for victims, Sen. Cornyn announced Wednesday.

“From online harassment and deepfakes to the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, predators are finding new and alarming ways to harm innocent Texans that we must combat,” said Sen. Cornyn.

He said the funding comes from the Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women as part of a grant program focusing on cyber crime.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.