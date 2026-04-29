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Las Cruces Police to share update on deadly Lohman Ave. officer-involved shooting

KVIA
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New
Published 8:23 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to share more information on the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday during a narcotics investigation near the 2300 block of East Lohman Ave.

Police said the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, when Metro Narcotics agents were conducting surveillance on a suspect as part of a narcotics investigation.

Agents attempted to make contact with the man near East Lohman Ave. when shots were fired, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old David Gallegos Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a firearm in Gallegos’ possession was recovered after the shooting.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Officer Involved Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting and will present its findings to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

The task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State University Police.

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