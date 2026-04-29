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New solar canopies to lower El Paso Airport energy costs

KVIA
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Published 12:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two solar canopy projects debuted at the El Paso International Airport Wednesday. The new canopies cover part of the airport's parking and infrastructure, providing shade while reducing energy, the City of El Paso said.

"It's going to reduce the cost of the electricity cost at the airport by 22 percent," El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson said at the project reveal. "A big number that's equivalent to powering over 350 homes."

Officials added, cars parked under the new canopy will stay cooler since they won't be in direct sunlight. The panels cover the Premium Reserved Parking Lot and Rental Car Center.

The city said federal grants partially funded the canopy projects. The Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program provided $3 million. The U.S. Department of Energy provided $1.75 million.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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