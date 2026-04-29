Skip to Content
Top Stories

Ruidoso man’s remains found, identified

Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/20/2025
Vecteezy
Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/20/2025
By
New
Published 1:47 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KVIA) -- A three-year investigation led to the recent identification of a Ruidoso man's decomposed human remains, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were found between two walls in a Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico, building, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

A year later, the sheriff's office, 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office and Marshall University collaborated to investigate a sample of the remains' DNA. The sheriff's office said more than 30 people across the country had familial ties.

In April 2026, investigators contacted someone who confirmed their family member had been missing since 2018.

Investigators obtained dental records, which confirmed the remains belonged to 50-year-old Freddy Ray Baca. The sheriff's office said his family has been notified.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Baca was not reported missing.

The sheriff's office said information about Baca's death should be forwarded to 575-648-2341.

The 12th Judicial Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. The investigative team includes the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Alamogordo Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Ruidoso Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.