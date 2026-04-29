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Special Traffic Investigators responding to motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UPDATE: 4/29/26 2:02 a.m.

El Paso Police say all lanes are closed between Exit 27 and Hondo Pass.

Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso.

It happened on US-54 North and Diana.

Police say the call came in at 11:28 p.m.

As of 1:46 a.m. this morning, all lanes are closed on US-54 north.

ABC-7 will continue to update you as we learn more.

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Joseph Montero

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