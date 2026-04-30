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BTS merchandise booths open two days before show

KVIA
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Published 11:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- BTS fans lined up outside the Don Haskins Center Thursday to grab merchandise two days before the Korean pop group's first performance in El Paso.

Fans scrambled for jerseys with their favorite BTS member's name. One fan told ABC-7 one of the member's jersey sold out in about 20 minutes.

Some fans told ABC-7 they spent as much as $220 on BTS-themed clothes.

The Don Haskins merchandise booth will close at 6 p.m., according to the official BTS fan guide. It's located at the SB7 Lot (2950 Sun Bowl Dr.).

Friday, the booth will reopen at 10 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

Another merchandise booth will open on Glory Field with the same hours.

Parking at nearby lots are not free, according to the fan guide.

Find the full fan guide here.

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