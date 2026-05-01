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Canutillo, Horizon High School baseball championship game postponed

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
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Published 2:14 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District said Friday a baseball championship game between Canutillo and Horizon High School has been postponed.

According to a social media post, Game 2 of the bi-district baseball championship has been moved to 3 p.m. It will take place at Canutillo High School.

If the Canutillo Eagles win, Game 3 will start 30 minutes after the second game, the district said. It did not state a reason for the delay.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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