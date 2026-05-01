Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cooler weather ahead of the BTS concert

By
Updated
today at 5:16 AM
Published 5:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We can expect widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to continue across the region through Friday morning.

In the Borderland, we experienced the heaviest downpours just after midnight, but most precipitation will clear out by mid-morning Friday.

A backdoor cold front is expected to sweep in this morning, bringing additional showers and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

This afternoon, we could see renewed storm activity over the Gila region and areas west of the Rio Grande.

Saturday brings another round of lighter rain as a trough drops down from the Great Basin, with mountain areas and northern communities having the best chance of catching a shower.

Drier conditions build in Sunday but east winds are expected to trap enough low-level moisture for a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to early next week, the pattern turns active once more as a large upper trough off the West Coast approaches the region.

That system is could be expected to deliver another round of rain along with breezy to windy conditions Monday and Tuesday.

There is a slight chance of rain this weekend for Saturday, one of the days of the BTS concert.

Highs for today will be 65 F El Paso, 63 F Las Cruces.
























Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
Top stories
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.