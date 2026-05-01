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El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issues safety advisory for busy weekend

EPCSO
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Published 3:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is bracing for several large-scale events this weekend, including the BTS concerts, Michelada Fest, Comic-Con and the Sol Summit Music Festival. The county sheriff's office said with large gatherings comes the responsibility to remain vigitlant.

The sheriff's office said it will monitor the events, surrounding areas and increase its presence for community safety.

"Increased foot traffic and crowded venues can create opportunities for criminal activity," the sheriff's office said in a safety advisory Friday.

In its advisory, the sheriff's office sent these safety tips:

  • Plan for extra travel time due to heavy traffic and possible road closures
  • Plan a sober ride
  • Stay aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas
  • Lock your vehicles and hide your personal belongings
  • Report suspicious activity to law enforcement
  • Plan a meeting point with your children in case you get separated
  • Follow all posted traffic signs and directions from law enforcement
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Gabrielle Lopez

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