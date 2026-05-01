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Post Malone’s El Paso show canceled

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Updated
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:15 PM

UPDATE (5:39 p.m.) -- Post Malone said in a social media post he decided to push his tour back by about three weeks.

"Truth is, I promised y'all beautiful music, and I don't have the time to finish it before tour starts," the singer posted on Instagram. "I'm so sorry to the folk who were planning on coming to the few canceled shows."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Singer and rapper Post Malone's El Paso show has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster.

Post Malone was set to perform with Jelly Roll May 13 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

On the concert's event page, Ticketmaster said ticketholders will receive a refund to the payment method used at the time of purchase. Refunds should appear within 14 to 21 days.

If you transferred a concert ticket, the refund will go to the person who bought the ticket first from Ticketmaster, the website said.

Ticketmaster showed El Paso as the only tour stop with a cancelation.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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