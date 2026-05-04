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Breezy Monday, warmer weekend ahead

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today at 5:02 AM
Published 5:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today and Tuesday is expected to bring breezy west winds of 15 to 25 mph across the Borderland.

Cloudy skies are expected Monday as a low-pressure system spins over central California.

By Tuesday, rain is expected to spread north and eastward. Lowland areas have only slight chances of rain Tuesday afternoon.

Winds may pick up slightly stronger on Tuesday compared to Monday.

Wednesday and Friday look dry and quiet with only some afternoon breeziness.

Data from some current models do show some rain chances are possible on Thursday, but data may change as we progress through the workweek.

Temperatures will run below normal through Friday before warming up once again.

For your Monday, we can expect partial cloud coverage to continue as drier weather and warmer temps spread throughout the Borderland.

Highs for today are 83 F El Paso, 82 F Las Cruces.



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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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