Skip to Content
Top Stories

Military Monday: Honoring Hospital Corpsman Third Class Monica Hernandez

By
Updated
today at 7:21 AM
Published 7:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Military Monday: Honoring Hospital Corpsman Third Class Monica Hernandez.

Hernandez has been in the U.S. military for over 6 years and is currently stationed in Virgina..

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Joseph Montero

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.