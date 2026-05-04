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PHOTOS: Jedi babies celebrate Star Wars Day

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare
By
New
Published 5:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare and its tiniest patients celebrated Star Wars Day Monday.

With a little help from the Force, these "Jedi babies" brought smiles across the galaxy.

Courtesy: Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare
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Gabrielle Lopez

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