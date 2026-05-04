Socorro police arrest man for alleged assault, standoff

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro police arrested a 35-year-old man Saturday after an alleged aggravated assault and standoff. The City of Socorro said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house while she wasn't home.

At 7:40 a.m. May 2, police went tot he intersection of Flor Bonita Avenue and Peters Road for an aggravated assault call. They found a man and woman who said they were threatened with a knife, according to the City of Socorro.

Police then went to the woman's home and found Luis Angel Pasillas inside with a large knife, the city said. Pasillas refused to leave the house, so the police called for extra support.

Following a "prolonged standoff," police arrested Pasillas.

Investigators said Pasillas allegedly broke into the home belonging to the woman, who is his ex-girlfriend, the city said. When the woman got home, Pasillas allegedly assaulted her and the man with a knife and forced the woman into the home.

The man escaped and returned with another person. The woman was able to escape too. When they left, Pasillas tried to leave and showed a handgun, the city said. The victims went to the intersection to call 911 while Pasillas went back to the home.

The city said Pasillas was charged with violation of protective order, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, burglary and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was charged with a $20,000 bond just for the protective order violation and unlawful restraint.