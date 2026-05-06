Skip to Content
Top Stories

Circle K ‘Fuel Day’ offers up to 40¢ off gas at certain El Paso stations

KVIA/File
By
Published 4:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso drivers can save up to 40¢ a gallon of gas Thursday at participating Circle K gas stations in the city.

According to Circle K, "Fuel Day" takes place between 4-7 p.m., but Inner Circle members can take advantage of the discount as early as 12:01 a.m.

Customers redeem the discount at the pump. Below are the participating locations in El Paso:

300 S Saint Vrain St, El Paso, 79901-3094

1400 W Yandell Dr, El Paso, 79902

1915 Montana Ave, El Paso, 79902-5721

2200 N Mesa St, El Paso, 79902

4201 N Mesa St, El Paso, 79902-1103

4421 Montana Ave, El Paso, 79903-4612

4101 N Piedras St, El Paso, 79930

3910 A Dyer St, El Paso, 79930

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.