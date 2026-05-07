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Judge denies retrial in Young Park shooting after misconduct allegation

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Published 5:50 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A New Mexico district judge ruled to keep a murder conviction of the first defendant tried in the Young Park mass shooting Thursday.

Tomas Rivas was found guilty of three counts of first degree murder in the shooting.

His attorney asked the court for a retrial after learning about allegations a juror communicated with someone outside the panel during the murder trial, documents said.

During Thursday's hearing, the district attorney's office and defense attorney heard from witnesses.

Judge Douglas Driggers denied the motion for a new trial because of a lack of evidence supporting the misconduct allegation.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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