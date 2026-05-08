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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temperatures begin today

KVIA
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Published 5:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will climb today trending above average as we're expected to enter a stretch of 90 degree temperature days.

Your Friday morning we started off with temps in the 50s. We will experience temps above average. El Paso is 89. Las Cruces is 87. This is just the start of a warm weather period.

Temperatures will warm further and trending the 90s for your Mother's Day weekend.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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