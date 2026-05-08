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Critical juvenile training attended by over 100 legal and law enforcement professionals

KVIA
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Published 5:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Juvenile Probation Department along with the El Paso County Attorney's Office and 65th District Court Judge Selina Saenz presented an intensive training for area law enforcement and attorneys on juvenile case work.

The training helps to better equip those who handle juvenile cases in the legal system.

The presentations covered juvenile probation, adult certification, sex offender registration, determinate sentencing, and detention and challenge programs.

Organizers say their goal is to provide the most recent updates in the law and improve outcomes for those youth and their families who are in the justice system.

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Yvonne Suarez

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