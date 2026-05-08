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Sheriff reports death of inmate while in custody

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 4:53 PM
Published 4:50 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - An inmate died while in custody at the jail annex in far East El Paso.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said detention staff responded to a medical emergency this morning.

Lifesaving measures were started by medical personnel before the inmate was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office said, "The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to transparency and accountability throughout the investigative process."

The death is now under investigation by the Texas Rangers, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, Internal Affairs, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, as is protocol.

The Sheriff's Office said that next of kin have been notified of the death.

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Yvonne Suarez

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