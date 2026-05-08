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The Great Khalid Foundation announces Mother’s Day essay contest winners

KVIA
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Published 4:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Great Khalid Foundation and the El Paso Public Libraries partnered to collect hundreds of essays from area students sharing their heartfelt thoughts on their "moms".

Linda Wolfe, the mother of recording artist Khalid and president and executive director of The Great Khalid Foundation, will present the prizes to the winning essay writers.

The competition was open for ages 5 to 10 and 11 to 18. The bilingual essay encourage young writers to share their thoughts on their mothers or mother figures in their lives.

Wolfe says the Great Khalid Foundation focuses on championing youth, creativity and music in El Paso.

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Yvonne Suarez

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