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Country Club Road in Sunland Park reopens after crash, man airlifted with critical injuries

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Published 4:09 PM

UPDATE (4:44 p.m.): All lanes reopened, according to the City of Sunland Park.

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Sunland Park spokesperson said a crash closed Country Club Road between Crawford Road and Westside Drive. A man in his mid-20s has critical injuries, Sunland Park Fire said on X.

According to SPF's fire chief, the man was flown out to UMC for treatment. El Paso's fired department helped with the transport.

The road closure notice sent at 3:38 p.m. Thursday.

The spokesperson said drivers can use Westside Drive as an alternate route. SPF said the road closure will last one hour while it investigates the crash.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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