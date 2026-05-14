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Las Cruces firefighters help Doña Ana County with mobile home fire

LCFD
By
New
Published 10:10 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters helped Doña Ana County with a mobile home fire Wednesday, the city's fire department said.

It happened just before midnight on the 7100 block of MacArthur Road, LCFD said. Two fire engines and a battalion helped county fire units.

County fire put out most of the fire while LCFD helped with a search of the home. The county fire and sheriff's department are looking into what caused the fire.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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