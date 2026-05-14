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Two people injured after falling from Mount Cristo Rey

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
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New
Published 5:48 AM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) --Sunland Park Fire Chief Danny Medrano has confirmed to ABC-7 that two people have fallen from Mount Cristo Rey.

Medrano says the call came in at about 3:36 early Thursday morning.

The two people who fell was a woman in her early 20s and a man possibly in his 40s, according to Medrano.

Medrano added that their injuries appear serious but are not life threatening.

This is a developing story and ABC-7 will continue to bring updates as they come in.

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Joseph Montero

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