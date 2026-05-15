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Mental health providers discuss challenges in access, treatment, and prevention

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Published 4:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - As part of our Be Mindful initiative ABC-7 is committed to educating the borderland on mental health and fighting the stigma associated with it.

Thursday, El Paso Behavioral Health held a symposium that brought area mental health specialists to discus the challenges the region faces when diagnosing, treating, and improving access to resources and providers. 

"I think looking ahead, we need to create expansion. We need to continue to move the needle and increase access," said Sandra Day, Program Officer with the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation.

Day said one of the top concerns is timely access to treatment.

"We cannot have them waiting. We need to have more access, better quality of care when they need it, where they need it."

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Yvonne Suarez

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