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1 person transported to the hospital after a crash in far East El Paso

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Updated
today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators are responding to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at Montana and Tierra Este in far East El Paso.

The call came in at 8:47 A.M. on Saturday, May 16th, 2026.

1 person was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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