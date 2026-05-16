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El Paso Zoo evacuated in response to bomb threat

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
Updated
today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Police say they responded to a call at 1:45 p.m. of a reported bomb threat to the El Paso Zoo. Out of caution, the zoo is being evacuated.

Our crew at the scene saw people being evacuated into the County Coliseum.

This is a developing story and we'll keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

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Lauren Bly

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