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Sunland Park brush fire prompts evacuation of Western Playland amusement park

KVIA
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Published 2:35 AM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A large brush fire near Western Playland prompted an evacuation of the amusement park Friday night.

According to the West Valley Fire Department, the call came in around 9:35 p.m.

Members of our ABC-7 team reported smelling smoke from our station in West El Paso.

In a Facebook post, the City of Sunland Park said emergency personnel responded to the brush fire near Western Playland and evacuated the amusement park "out of an abundance of caution."

The City's post added that no injuries were reported.

ABC-7 is working to confirm how large the fire grew and what caused it.

Stay tuned on air and online for updates.

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