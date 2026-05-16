Thousands of Borderland students celebrated during commencement ceremonies

Thousands of students across the Borderland are celebrating a major milestone this weekend as universities and medical schools host commencement ceremonies honoring the Class of 2026.

The University of Texas at El Paso, New Mexico State University and Texas Tech Health El Paso are all holding graduation ceremonies Saturday, recognizing graduates from a wide range of academic programs.

UTEP ceremonies honor more than 3,100 graduates

UTEP is hosting four in-person commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center to honor more than 3,100 spring and summer 2026 graduates and degree candidates.

Saturday’s ceremonies include the College of Liberal Arts at 1 p.m., followed by the College of Education and the Miguel A. Loya College of Engineering at 6 p.m.

Additional ceremonies will continue Sunday for graduates from the College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing at 1 p.m., followed by the College of Science, Woody L. Hunt College of Business and School of Pharmacy at 6 p.m.

Admission tickets are not required for guests, and ceremonies will be livestreamed online through UTEP’s commencement website.

The university said free guest parking is available in perimeter lots near Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, while paid parking is available at the Glory Road Parking Garage. ADA parking is available in the ME1 lot off Mesa Street.

UTEP officials also reminded guests that the Don Haskins Center enforces a clear bag policy.

To celebrate the graduating class, the university’s “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture and the “M” on the mountain will remain lit in UTEP blue and orange through Sunday night.

NMSU warns graduates of major I-10 closure during ceremonies

New Mexico State University is holding undergraduate commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

The first ceremony begins at 9 a.m. for graduates from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, College of Business and College of Health, Education and Social Transformation.

A second ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Engineering.

NMSU officials are urging graduates and families to plan ahead because of a major traffic closure on Interstate 10 westbound between Los Mochis and Anthony. The closure began at 3 a.m. Saturday and is expected to remain in place through noon Sunday.

Traffic is being detoured through North Desert Road, Vinton and Anthony before drivers can reenter westbound I,10.

University officials asked graduates to arrive one hour early and reminded attendees that the Pan American Center also enforces a clear bag policy, prohibiting items such as gift bags, balloons and signs.

All ceremonies will also be livestreamed on NMSU’s YouTube channel.

Texas Tech Health El Paso celebrates future medical professionals

Texas Tech Health El Paso is hosting four commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso, honoring graduates from its nursing, dental medicine, biomedical sciences and medical school programs.

The Hunt School of Nursing ceremony began at 8:30 a.m. and honored 124 graduates from its accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing, R.N. to B.S.N. and Master of Science in Nursing programs.

School officials said 119 of those graduates are from El Paso County, while three are from Doña Ana County. Students in the accelerated nursing program complete more than 1,000 hours of clinical rotations during the 16-month program.

At noon, the Hunt School of Dental Medicine celebrated its second graduating class since opening in 2021. The Class of 2026 includes 61 graduates, including 11 students from the Borderplex region.

The dental school is the first new dental school in Texas in more than 50 years and the only dental school located on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences held its ceremony at 3:30 p.m., honoring 25 students earning master’s degrees in biomedical sciences and seven students receiving post-baccalaureate certificates.

The Foster School of Medicine ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will honor 106 students graduating with Doctor of Medicine degrees.

Earlier this year, many of those graduates matched with residency programs across the country, including programs in El Paso and at Texas Tech Health El Paso. School officials said physicians often remain in the communities where they complete residency training, supporting efforts to expand medical care throughout the Borderplex.