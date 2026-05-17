Sunday Funday: KissLab

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What started as a seed of inspiration back in 2019 has blossomed into El Paso's first Lip-Creation Bar.

But the owner says its not only about finding the perfect lipstick, its about unleashing the creativity that boosts your confidence from the inside out.

"I always loved art," says Alexis Fernandez. She's the owner of KissLab, El Paso's first Lip-Creation Bar. "God was like, this is what I wanted you to do. And He planted the seed."

She got the idea back in 2019. Seven years later, that dream finally opened this past January.

"Life happened. I kind of got distracted, but came back to the foundation and we began actually building this creation," says Alexis.

At kissLab, you can create your own custom lipstick and lip gloss.

"A little bit about coloring and mixing, it's it's very therapeutic...you kind of just like, forget the world. you get lost in the colors...once you unleash the creativity is what i've seen in other people, it actually abuses their confidence," Alexis told KVIA ABC-7's Olivia Vara during an interview.

Alexis walked Olivia through measuring colors, bases and ingredients to make her own custom shade.

"Like 99% of all the girls they come in, they actually create something that they would never wear because they've seen it at the store. But we alter, like, the undertone color, and they leave with that color," says Alexis.

There's even an option to engrave the case, and ABC-7's Olivia Vara engraved the lipstick she made with the station's ABC-7 logo.

The cost of creating your own lipstick, like the one Olivia Vara did, is $50.

Alexis says the best part is building this business with her daughter.

"She loves just coming in here every day. She wants to make a different color. Right now her favorite color is blue. So yeah, she has a blue lip gloss," says Alexis.

Alexis says KissLab offers unlimited color tries to help customers find their next shade with confidence.

To learn more about Alexis' business, you can visit her website here.