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County Commissioners hear from Sheriff on Warrant Officer Program agreement with ICE

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Published 12:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Commissioners Court receives a presentation by the El Paso County Sheriff regarding the 287(g) agreements.

The agreement is due to Senate Bill 8 requirements of Sheriff's in Texas counties that over see a population of over 100,000 to enter into agreements with ICE.

SB 4 was passed and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 20, 2025.

Under the bill there are three agreements that Sheriffs can enter into with ICE.

Sheriff Oscar Ugarte will present the reasons why his office choose the Warrant Service Officer program.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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