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Residents seeing more flare-ups at the El Paso Marathon Refinery

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today at 10:06 AM
Published 10:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Over the past couple days, El Pasoans reported seeing an increased number of flare-ups at the El Paso Marathon Refinery.

This as the facility has been conducting flaring processes to get rid of excess gasses.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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