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Person airlifted after crash near Parkland High School

MGN
By
Published 12:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department's FireSTAR helicopter airlifted someone near Parkland High School in Northeast El Paso Tuesday.

EPFD said it happened after a motorcycle crash. It said the school was not involved in the crash and the school's field was used to land the helicopter.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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