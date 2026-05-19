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Unexploded ordnance found in Sunland Park, area ‘rendered safe’

KVIA
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today at 11:57 AM
Published 11:38 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- An unexploded ordnance was found Monday night, according to Sunland Park police. El Paso police confirmed with ABC-7 the area has since been "rendered safe."

The Sunland Park Police Department told residents should avoid the Westside Drive area between Country Club Road and Tierra Vista Lane after the ordnance was found.

The call about it came in at about 8:40 p.m., according to El Paso police.

Police said the ordnance may have been buried for several years, according to preliminary information.

El Paso Police Department's Bomb Squad helped Sunland Park police since it was found on the Texas side of the state border. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal also helped, EPPD said and said the area is safe.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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