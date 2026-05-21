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Loop 375 West between Padres, Yarbrough reopens after fuel spill

TxDOT
By
Updated
today at 4:11 PM
Published 1:52 PM

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) -- All lanes reopened, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Loop 375 west between Padres and Yarbrough closed after a semi leaked fuel, El Paso Police said Thursday.

Police said the call about the spill came in at 11:55 a.m. They sent a traffic alert at 1:26 p.m.

(Courtesy: TxDOT)

On X, police said the lanes will stay closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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