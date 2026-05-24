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One person sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in far East El Paso

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Published 11:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to ABC-7 that one person has been sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened on Montana Avenue going east at Las Casitas Drive.

The Sheriff's office gave word to ABC-7 at around 11 p.m. Sunday Night. According to the office, all lanes on Montana Avenue going east are closed.

This is a developing story and we will give updates as they become available.

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Joseph Montero

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