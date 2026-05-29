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ABC-7 tries latest wellness trends as gyms prioritize recovery

Planet Fitness latest addition for recovery trends in their El Paso and Las Cruces locations.
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness latest addition for recovery trends in their El Paso and Las Cruces locations.
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Published 4:23 AM

The way people workout has changed significantly over the last few years as more people are focusing on how they recover.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins Planet Fitness in West El Paso on Friday to talk about this wellness movement, or "workout evolution" as they begin integrating these changes.

The gym franchise in the El Paso-Las Cruces region will offer new recovery amenities in their black card spas starting June 1.

This upgrade will include new red light saunas, a dry cold plunge, LED red light booths and beds, hyperice percussion massage area, and the Montwood, Mesa, and Telshor in Las Cruces locations will be getting a skin hydration and spray tan booth.

Recovery plays an essential role in taking care of the body before and after a workout to maintain a long, healthy lifestyle.

With it becoming very hot as summer approaches, people will be moving inside to work out in air conditioning.

Planet Fitness also offers free summer memberships to teens ages 14-19.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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