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El Paso entrepreneur eyes Shark Tank, shares story of pursuing the American Dream

El Paso businesswoman Betty Landin
KVIA
El Paso businesswoman Betty Landin
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Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Pasoan Betty Landin joined countless other business hopefuls aiming to be cast in the next season of ABC’s Shark Tank. The nationwide quest to find entrepreneurs for the upcoming season closed at the end of April.

Landin's story of resilience begins in Tamaulipas, Mexico, where she was born to conservative parents. Landin was not allowed to go to school.

Landin longed to be an inventor, but decided to pursue business in Ciudad Juárez instead. She faced homelessness and would even become a single mother.

After moving to El Paso, Landin would invent the Wander Pillow, a neck pillow with a built-in hidden blanket. While her creation has already sold over 1,000 units, Landin is ready to take her business to the next level!

ABC-7’s Rosemary Garcia spoke to Landin about her journey to the United States, her ambitions of becoming an inventor and entrepreneur, and how she’s hoping to secure a spot on the popular hit TV show.

Watch Rosemary’s special report "Mompreneur" Wednesday at 10 p.m. only on ABC-7.

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Rosemary Garcia

Good Morning El Paso anchor

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