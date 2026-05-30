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Mobile home fire displaces Anthony resident

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Updated
today at 6:38 PM
Published 6:34 PM

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA)-- A resident was displaced and one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a mobile home caught fire Saturday afternoon in Anthony, according to Doña Ana Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 3:15 p.m. to the 160 block of Saltbush Drive following reports of a possible house fire.

When crews arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to ensure all occupants were safely evacuated before bringing the blaze under control.

Crews extinguished the fire and remained at the scene to monitor for hotspots.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but declined transportation to a hospital.

The homeowner was displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Lauren Bly

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