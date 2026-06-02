Rep. Acevedo proposes item to cancel incentive agreement with Meta data center



UPDATE (3:43 p.m.) -- The office of Representative Lily Limón confirmed with ABC-7 that Rep. Limón is working with Rep. Acevedo on the action item that would direct the city manager and attorney to start negotiations to terminate the contract with Meta Platforms, Inc.

"This item is being brought forward in light of significant public concerns regarding utility affordability, water resources, environmental impacts, infrastructure burdens, transparency, contractual enforceability, governmental immunity and whether the projected public benefits of the project are adequate," Rep. Limón's office said.

Her office said the item will be presented June 9 at the next City Council meeting.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Representative Josh Acevedo has announced that he will propose an item during the next City Council meeting, seeking to terminate the contract for the Meta data center in Northeast El Paso.

The proposed item will allow the City to end the Chapter 380 Economic Development Program Agreement with Wurldwide LLC and their parent company, Meta Platforms Inc.

“We have heard loud and clear from the community on this issue and now is the time to break the contract agreement with Meta,” Representative Acevedo said. “This hyperscale data center will drain our region’s water resources and bring further pollution to the area with its gas-powered electrical plant.”

The City of El Paso held six community meetings to solicit feedback on a proposed data center policy

framework, where residents voiced their concerns regarding the data center.

“As residents of a desert community, the value of our water and air far outweigh any revenues the City would collect or possibly lose from this major data center,” Representative Acevedo added. “With a massive data center planned for Fort Bliss and one in neighboring Doña Ana County, we cannot afford to put our community’s health and natural resources at risk. Action must be taken now.”

KVIA ABC-7 has previously reported on the construction of data centers in the Borderland, including the Meta data center in Northeast El Paso.

This is a developing story, once more information is provided we will update you on air and online.