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Law enforcement presence in Anthony, New Mexico

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
Published 7:57 AM

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is seeing a large law enforcement presence in Anthony, New Mexico, near Bullock Road. ABC-7 can confirm that Doña Ana County Sheriff deputies, FBI agents, as well as Las Cruces Metro Narcotics are on the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC-7 will bring updates as we learn more.

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Joseph Montero

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