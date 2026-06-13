El Paso non-profit gives jobs to those of all abilities, prioritizes summer safety

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso non-profit Xceed Resources has been giving work opportunities to those of all abilities in its decades of operation.

The organization's jobs usually include year-long work outside through contracts with the Texas Department of Transportation as well as the City of El Paso according to Executive Director Gabriel Chapman.

Chapman said providing these opportunities is what makes the non-profit different by hiring those with any disability that could otherwise be ignored in the job market.

"We are different, we provide a different type of workforce that's overlooked," Chapman said. "This is a lot of individuals that this could be their first job out of school. Or, they can also be having a hard time with job placement due to their disability."

Chapman also said the organization gives those with a criminal record in their past a second chance at employment.

"This is more like a second chance program. People that have been incarcerated or have a hard time because of their criminal background to get a job." Chapman said.

But in order to deal with summer conditions, Chapman explained the extra safety precautions to ensure employee safety.

This incudes urine color charts and shade annexes on every truck in addition to a cooler filled with ice water and even a second cooler with the drink of employees choice in the back of every Xceed truck.

Employees like Project Manager Jesus Molina said the triple digit summer heat effects them in the field when it gets reflected back onto them.

"Once you're out there, you're seeing a lot," Molina said. "You even feel the heat reflecting from the ground and lot of times it's going to be the rocks or the street itself."

Molina said another safety precaution is an app on every employees phone that measures temperature and humidity by the hour, even categorizing it from safe to dangerous.

Also, the app lets employees know what symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion to watch out for as well as how to contact OSHA if necessary according to Molina.

Chapman said managers are routinely reminded to encourage employees to take shade brakes and drink enough water to stay hydrated in El Paso's summer conditions.

To Molina, these efforts are appreciated.

"I love working for this company. It's very unique, very different from other companies. It's family oriented." Molina said.